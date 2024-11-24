WA State Patrol: 4 patrol cars struck by drunk drivers in 4 hours

Washington State Patrol says four of their patrol cars were struck by impaired drivers in a single night over the weekend.

According to WSP, the crashes happened between 11:00 p.m. Saturday and 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

The first happened around 11 p.m., when a state trooper was stopped at a red light on SR 516 and Military Rd. The light turned green, but one of the cars nearby did not go — and the driver appeared to be asleep. The trooper tried to get the driver's attention, but it wasn't working.

Eventually, the sleeping driver's car started to roll into the intersection, so the trooper drove his vehicle in front of the car to prevent a collision, getting his own car struck.

The driver was arrested for suspected impairment.

The next three crashes occurred before 3:00 a.m. Sunday. Two troopers were at the scene of a hit-and-run crash on I-5 near Boeing Access Road, when a speeding car crashed into their two patrol cars. No one was injured in the crash, but the driver was arrested for suspected impairment.

Finally, a fourth trooper was driving to that crash scene to help with traffic control, when he was struck by another vehicle. That driver was also arrested for suspected impairment.

"Driving after or while consuming alcohol or drugs is a terrible choice and can cost you your life or someone else's. We need you to [buckle] up, slow down and [move] over for your troopers and first responders," said WSP Chief John Batiste. "Let's all give ourselves a chance to appreciate and responsibly celebrate holidays with loved ones and friends."

