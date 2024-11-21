Suspects flee after crashing stolen car into a school in Graham, WA

Deputies are searching for suspects who crashed a stolen car into Centennial Elementary School in Graham, Washington, on Thursday morning.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies responded to a 911 call just before 5 a.m. about a car that had driven into the school near Mathias Rd. E.

Photo: Pierce County Sheriff's Department

Callers reported seeing two cars doing donuts in the area before hearing a loud bang. Another witness told deputies that after the crash, they observed two to three people exiting the school, entering another white sedan and fleeing the scene.

Deputies arrived to find the car inside the school, its engine still running.

Photo: Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The PCSD said deputies contacted the vehicle's owner in Spanaway, where it was allegedly stolen sometime overnight.

School surveillance video showed the suspects, who appeared to be teenagers or young adults, fleeing immediately after the crash without rummaging through the building.

Photo: Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The vehicle was removed from the school in time for classes to begin.

The PCSD is asking anyone with information to call the sheriff's department, or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

How long will the power outages last in WA? Here's what we know

School closures: Track closings, delays in western Washington for Thursday, November 21

Deadly storm slams western Washington, topples trees, kills 2

Many flock to King County warming centers after losing power

Judge keeps death penalty a possibility for man charged in killings of 4 Idaho students

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.