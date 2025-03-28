The Brief A fight between neighbors reportedly led to a deadly shooting in the Waller area of Pierce County Friday afternoon. Deputies say the two neighbors involved in the shooting had a history of dispute calls in the past. The suspect in the shooting was arrested without incident.



A fight between neighbors reportedly led to a deadly shooting in Pierce County on Friday.

What we know:

It happened in the Waller area, along 44th Avenue East and 60th Street Court East around 4:30 p.m.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, a man called 911 and reported that he shot his neighbor. Deputies quickly got to the scene, but the victim was already beyond help.

The neighbors involved in the shooting had a history of dispute calls, Sheriff's Department spokesperson Carly Cappetto says.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident after deputies arrived. He has been cooperative, as of Friday afternoon.

Detectives are now conducting interviews with witnesses to try and determine what happened.

This incident remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

