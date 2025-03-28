Family remembers woman killed in Carbon River

The Brief The body of 29-year-old Zuleika Witron, who fell into the Carbon River on Sunday, has finally been recovered. Law enforcement and volunteers searched for the missing woman all week, but her body was discovered on Friday thanks to a citizen's drone. Witron's younger sister said she is heartbroken, but grateful for the community's help.



The younger sister of 29-year-old Zuleika Witron, who died after falling into the Carbon River, tells FOX 13 Seattle she is fighting to stay emotionally strong to honor her sister’s legacy.

On Friday morning, Pierce County crews pulled the body of 29-year-old Zuleika "Zulie" Witron out of the Carbon River.

Investigators tell FOX 13 Seattle they were able to locate the missing woman about two miles from where she fell into the river thanks to a citizen's drone.

Family's heartbreaking response

What they're saying:

On the riverbank, Kiara Witron, Zulie’s younger sister, waited to say her final goodbye.

"I told her I love her, and I miss her, and I’m so sorry this happened to her, but I promise to make her proud, and I dedicate my life to her," said Kiara Witron.

She tells FOX 13 Seattle her older sister was her role model, her best friend, and her inspiration.

"My heart is like, in a million pieces, but I’m trying my best to stay strong because I know my sister and I know she loves me very much and the last thing she’d want me to be is devastated," said Kiara Witron.

She said her older sister made Washington her home several years ago. She served as an Army medic and wanted to help anyone she could, including animals, Kiara said.

"As we’ve seen, like my sister would give up her life for her dog, and she would have done this under any circumstance. So, as hurt as I am, I’m not upset with her for this decision."

Kiara said losing her older sister is a nightmare, but she says despite this devastating tragedy, her heart feels full after seeing the search effort from the community over these last few days.

"I just couldn’t be any more thankful for everyone’s support," said Kiara Witron.

Related article

The Source: Information in this story is from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

