Body found in Carbon River; identity yet to be confirmed

The Brief A body of a woman was found in the Carbon River on Friday morning. Authorities have not identified the body but crews were searching the Carbon River after reports of a woman who fell into the water.



The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was located in the Carbon River on Friday morning.

What we know:

The department told FOX 13 Seattle a woman's body was found but did not confirm the identity.

Last weekend, crews were searching the river after a woman reportedly fell into the water with her dog. Deputies said her girlfriend had to hike out of the area to be able to make the 911 call.

First responders were able to find the dog with a drone a couple miles down the river. However, search operations from the Swiftwater Rescue Team were called off Saturday afternoon due to dangerous conditions.

On Monday morning, the operation turned into a recovery mission.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

