Rescuers search for woman who fell into Carbon River in WA

The Brief First responders are trying to find and rescue a woman who reportedly fell into the Carbon River. Fast, deep running water, along with other hazards, are impeding their ability to search. The area is a usual hiking spot.



There is an active rescue operation underway for a 28-year-old woman who reportedly fell into the Carbon River on Sunday morning.

Timeline:

She fell into the water around 11:30 a.m. with her dog, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office. Early reports indicate a man she was with had to hike out of the area to be able to make the 911 call.

First responders were able to find the dog with a drone a couple miles down the river. However, search operations from the Swiftwater Rescue Team have been called off this afternoon due to dangerous conditions.

Drone searches are ongoing Sunday evening, with additional drone teams being called to the scene by PCSO.

FOX 13 crews confirmed the road was blocked about three miles from the Fairfax Bridge. The closest town to the scene of the woman's disappearance is Carbonado.

The water is cold, running fast, and in an area where rain is falling. Obstacles like rocks and large tree branches are making the rescue operation even more difficult. Cell service in the immediate area is extremely limited.

What they're saying:

"The challenging part too is you have huge rocks, sharp rocks. You've got debris in that river, you've got logs, heavy thick brush of forest and trees. This isn't like terrain that you can just go and have a brisk walk in. It definitely requires strategic ways of getting down there safely…" said PCSO Deputy Carly Cappetto.

Coast Guard, fire, search and rescue teams, along with PSCO, have been working together on the afternoon of Mar. 23 to try and find the woman.

While the water teams have had to suspend operations until weather conditions improve, there are ropes teams and other search and rescue teams still working on active search efforts.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information continues to come in.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

