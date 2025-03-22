1 hospitalized following 'total loss' house fire in Pierce County, WA

The Brief One person was taken to the hospital following a late-night house fire. The blaze destroyed a house in Pierce County.



Fire crews are calling a home in Pierce County a "total loss" after a fire took over the home on Friday night.

First responders were called to 82nd Avenue East in Tacoma on Mar. 21.

82nd Ave fire in Tacoma Mar. 21

Upon arrival, fire authorities say the occupant was trapped in the home and had to be rescued from a window. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Central Pierce Fire and Rescue team.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Top aide for WA Gov. Ferguson resigns over workplace complaints, report

Seattle police arrest man accused of more than 20 bank robberies

Here's where Seattle renters are relocating

Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party announces 2025 lineup, changes to event

Could Bryan Kohberger’s autism defense for capital murder set a precedent?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.