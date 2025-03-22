1 hospitalized following 'total loss' house fire in Pierce County, WA
TACOMA, Wash. - Fire crews are calling a home in Pierce County a "total loss" after a fire took over the home on Friday night.
First responders were called to 82nd Avenue East in Tacoma on Mar. 21.
82nd Ave fire in Tacoma Mar. 21
Upon arrival, fire authorities say the occupant was trapped in the home and had to be rescued from a window. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
The Source: Information for this article comes from the Central Pierce Fire and Rescue team.
