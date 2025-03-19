The Brief Tacoma’s new interim police chief, Patti Jackson, promises to bring a unique viewpoint to the department after serving more than three decades with the sheriff’s office. Jackson said campaigning throughout Pierce County last fall gave her a chance to connect with the people who Tacoma police serve and protect.



Tacoma’s new interim police chief promises to bring a unique viewpoint to the department after previously serving more than three decades with the county's sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, city officials swore in Patti Jackson as the Tacoma Police Department’s interim chief.

It comes after Tacoma’s former police chief, Avery Moore, suddenly resigned in early February.

What they're saying:

Jackson said her history of working with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department for more than 35 years gives her insight into this new role.

"It’s good to get somebody in there that might listen from a different ear, and see things from a different lens, yet, that’s not too far removed," said Chief Patti Jackson.

Jackson ran for the Pierce County Sheriff position last fall but lost by about 2%.

She tells FOX 13 Seattle that campaigning throughout Pierce County gave her a chance to connect with the people who Tacoma police serve and protect.

"I really had the opportunity to get personal and close with some of the community members to hear what their concerns were and to see what it was that we could answer," she said.

By the numbers:

While most violent crime is down in Tacoma, city data shows homicides are up, with six total killings this year.

In February alone, TPD investigators responded to four homicides.

Jackson said keeping Tacoma safe is a top priority.

"We are responding to the crime that’s out there, and I think what we really need to do, the best plan now, is being able to answer the crime, to go out and solve crime," she said.

The interim position is temporary, but Jackson tells FOX 13 Seattle she is interested in the full-time position.

"My motivation and my drive and everything that I have behind me is Tacoma Police Department, all day long," she said.

