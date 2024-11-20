Nearly half a million people in western Washington woke up without power after a powerful bomb cyclone swept through the area Tuesday night. Crews are now on the ground and in the air, working tirelessly to restore power.

During Good Day Seattle’s Weather Alert Day coverage, we interviewed Melanie Coon with Puget Sound Energy (PSE) to learn more about power companies' approaches to such daunting tasks and how soon they will be able to restore power to the thousands still in the dark. At 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, more than 390,000 PSE customers were without power. The number was significantly higher overnight; however, about 120,000 PSE customers had their power restored by the time of the live interview.

Keep reading for PSE’s answers to commonly asked questions about the recent power outages.

"This was a major storm, the magnitude of which we haven’t seen in over a decade." — Melanie Coon with PSE.

When is the power going to turn back on in WA?

"People should be expecting multiple day outages in some areas," said Melanie Coon with PSE. "We have brought in extra crews. We are hitting this hard with crews not only from here, but from other places. We have a lot of resources we can pull from, but our main priority is just figuring out what is the extent of the damage, how can we go about repairing it and doing it as fast as possible."

PSE also has an app called "myPSE" where you can access the company’s live outage map and sign up for text alerts that will give you a better idea of when the power will be restored.

Will there be extra crews to help restore WA power outages?

"We have our contractor crews, we have our own first responders—those are the people who go out and assess the damage," said Melanie Coon with PSE. "We get crews from other jurisdictions, maybe eastern Washington. Depending on the extent, I’m sure they can come from other states. There’s agreements that we work with."

How do energy companies respond to widespread power outages in WA?

"What we are doing right now is we are really focusing on damage assessment," said Melanie Coon with PSE. "We have helicopters in the air—they’re going to fly the transmission lines. That will give us a good picture of where that major damage is. A transmission line handles a lot of power for a lot of people. We also have ground crews that have been on the ground overnight, working around the clock. Once we have those assessments, we understand what the challenge is, that’s going to give us the ability to go 'okay, these are our hardest hit areas, this is where we are going to spend the most time to get those people back up'. Then there are areas that need to be an actual pole replacement or more major work, so that helps us determine our estimated time of restoration – you’ll hear us call them 'ETRs'."

"We had hurricane force winds, something that hasn’t happened in a long time." — Melanie Coon with PSE

Were power companies prepared for this bomb cyclone in WA?

"What’s really important in this storm is we had some really great weather information, and we started preparing in advance," said Melanie Coon with PSE. "We started staging crews all over our service area to where we didn’t wait for the damage to happen to get those crews mobilized. They were already in place and ready to go, so that made a huge difference."

What should I do if I see a downed power line in WA?

"If you see a downed powerline, you need to stay 25-30 feet away—I think that’s a rule of thumb," said Melanie Coon with PSE. "If you do see one, dial 911. If you’re in your car and a powerline hits your car, stay in your vehicle and call 911. Do not get out of your vehicle, you don’t know if that line is energized. Safety first."

Who to call when your power goes out?

If your power goes out, here's how to check the status of the outage and who to call to report an outage.

