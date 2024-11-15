'Chicken Scam Lady' spotted in Tacoma, accused of striking again in Auburn, Kent

Auburn Police say an elusive retail thief nicknamed the "Chicken Scam Lady" has struck again in their city.

Jasmine Willie is already wanted on warrants in both Pierce County and King County. Detectives say Willie has stolen thousands of dollars from local businesses by demanding refunds for items never purchased.

Now officers in Kent and Auburn say they are also looking for her.

She was nicknamed the chicken scammer after law enforcement reported that she told several victims in the past that she needed a refund for chicken that had gone bad.

This is a photo of Willie just released by Auburn Police.

She's been accused of targeting a wide range of businesses in the area with the scam.

At Side Piece Kitchen in Tacoma, the co-owners say Willie targeted the business for fraudulent refunds six times, both in person and by phone around the same time last year.

Fortunately, she was turned away by the eagle-eyed employees and owners, who knew that she had been accused of targeting other businesses in the past.

Side Piece Kitchen co-owners Hailey and her husband Dante Hernandez are decorating for the holidays this week.

With lines often out the door for breakfast, it's also during this busy time that Hailey keeps her eye out for Willis, the suspect she considers a potential holiday villain.

"Oh Jasmine," said Hailey. "It certainly picks up this time of year, her scamming."

Law enforcement has accused Jasmine Willie of creeping into local businesses, trying to steal more than just holiday cheer.

"Just like Santa Claus," said Hailey. "She’s like the Grinch, but less lovable. The Chicken Grinch."

Willie was caught on security cameras at Side Piece in 2023, accused of demanding refunds for food that she never purchased.

"I get a call – ‘Hailey, the chicken scammer is here’. I’m like, ‘What?’ They are like, ‘The chicken scammer is outside. Look at the camera.’"

During one such attempt by Willie, Hailey said she personally chased her away. The interaction was caught on security cameras. Hailey is pictured below telling Willie not to come back to her business.

Court documents also show that Willie is accused of running afoul of the law not just in Pierce County, but King County as well.

Investigators say not only did she target restaurants like Side Piece Kitchen in Tacoma along with other small businesses, but a long list of grocery stores in locations were also targeted. The list contained in court documents is pictured below.

Detectives said victims stretched from Normandy Park, Bellevue and Seattle to Puyallup and Enumclaw.

Prosecutors said in court documents, Willie tried to get cash refunds on the spot by claiming "she was treated poorly because of her race" or arguing that, "she made a large purchase for her church and the food was bad."

Auburn Police say, "Her most recent attempt to defraud businesses occurred on November 12th, when she stole over $800 from three different businesses."

Police went on to say "Jasmine has a history of entering businesses, falsely accusing them of racism, and demanding large sums of money as refunds, without ever providing any proof of purchase."

"A lot of times these employees just cough it up. They don’t want to get the bad review. They don’t want to get in trouble," said Hailey.

Though there are multiple warrants out for her arrest, she's managed to fly the coop. Meantime, Hailey says while Willie remains free, she's been partial to wearing PJ's.

Security video and images released by police show her wearing what look like pajama pants time and time again during her alleged thefts.

"She’s like the pajama Grinch," said Hailey. "Maybe she gets them for the holidays. Hello Kitty seems to be her favorite."

Even though she's been chased out of Side Piece more than once, Hailey says Willie doesn't seem to care. She's accused of returning again and again to the same business multiple times.

"She is like this urban legend almost, and so when you finally do see her in the flesh, it is so crazy, because you’ve heard about her over and over and over again," said Hailey.

Auburn Police say if she comes into your store, do not give her money. Instead, call 911 immediately.

