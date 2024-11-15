Here's when ski resorts in western WA are planning to open

Snow is stacking up in the mountains across western Washington, and skiers and snowboarders want to know if this year's La Niña winter will bring enough snow to shred by Thanksgiving.

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to every ski resort in the area about target opening dates, and how much snow is needed to open.

Keep reading to learn about opening-day plans at Stevens Pass, White Pass, Mt. Baker, Hurricane Ridge, Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie.

Snow levels will drop again early next week, bringing another chance for snow at the lower passes. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow hitting the mountain passes

According to FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan, in the Cascades Thursday, we could see an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow at Stevens Pass, and a couple of inches in the northern Washington Cascades.

After a mainly dry Friday, snow levels will rise sharply on Saturday, well above the passes. Cooler air will move in Sunday, and snow levels will drop again, bringing the potential for significant mountain snow on Sunday and Monday.

According to the 10-year average opening dates from Ski Central, some local ski resorts open as early as Nov. 25, while others open around early to mid-December. Here's what the major resorts in western Washington are saying:

When will Stevens Pass open for the 2024 ski season?

Stevens Pass is aiming to kick off its ski and ride season by Friday, Dec. 6. However, the actual opening day depends on whether Mother Nature delivers enough snow to provide safe, quality coverage on its trails.

There is limited snowmaking at Stevens Pass, so a consistent, natural base covering the terrain adequately is needed before opening. This could vary based on snow density, weather patterns and coverage across different parts of the mountain.

Stevens Pass has not yet started posting snow totals on its website, but webcams are showing promising signs of snow.

Stevens Pass webcam (Nov. 14, 2024)

When will White Pass open for the 2024 ski season?

White Pass does not have a scheduled opening date yet. However, the ski resort's normal opening date is mid to early December, with hopes of opening closer to Thanksgiving.

White Pass typically waits until there is adequate snowpack, or close to adequate with a favorable weather forecast. Ideally, White Pass needs a 36-inch base to open. Normal opening is closer to 30 inches. In cases where White Pass is struggling to open, the resort would consider a limited opening in the 24-inch range. The key is base depth rather than summit depth, since the summit is always deeper.

Here are White Pass's snow totals as of 12 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14:

New snow (past 36 hours): 3 inches

Base depth: 5 inches

White Pass Base Area webcam (Nov. 14, 2024)

When does Mt. Baker open for the 2024 ski season?

According to Mt. Baker Ski Area's Thursday snow report, the resort still needs adequate coverage to open, but they are hopeful that favorable conditions will allow it to open in the next few weeks.

The resort says its crew, facilities and equipment are ready to go, so when conditions are favorable, they could open at any time.

Mt. Baker's Snow Report shows 20 inches of snow in Heather Meadows and 26 inches at Pan Dome.

When does Hurricane Ridge open for the 2024 ski season?

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to Hurricane Ridge Ski and Snowboard Area, and learned they are hopeful to open by Dec. 8. The resort needs about 36 inches to open, and they need about 48 inches to open the backside.

Hurricane Ridge says opening day is really dependent on where the wind blows the snow and the quality of where it lands.

According to Hurricane Ridge's snow report , there is 21 inches of snow at the observation station.

When does Mission Ridge open for the 2024 ski season?

Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort has not yet announced an opening date. According to the resort's Nov. 6 Facebook post, they are just a couple of weeks away from opening. The 10-year average opening date for Mission Ridge is Nov. 28.

Mission Ridge Mimi Webcam (Nov. 14, 2024)

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to Mission Ridge to learn how much snow is needed to open. At the time of publication, we had not heard back.

As of Thursday, however, the resort is reporting 3 inches of snow in the last 48 hours, with less than 18 inches on the base.

When does Crystal Mountain open for the 2024 ski season?

Crystal Mountain has not yet announced an opening date. The 10-year average opening date is Nov. 25.

Crystal Mountain Snow Stake webcam (Nov. 14, 2024)

When does Snoqualmie, Alpental open for the 2024 ski season?

The Summit at Snoqualmie has not yet announced an opening date. The 10-year average opening date is Dec. 12.

