WA court online systems shut down due to 'unauthorized activity'

Washington State Courts is investigating after "unauthorized activity" was detected within its online systems. Washington Courts reported the situation publicly on the morning of November 4.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Administrative Office of the Courts said it proactively shut down its Washington Court website, Judicial Information System, and associated services to secure them.

The network outage caused attorneys like Cat Clark to pivot while working active cases.

"As lawyers, we’re required in King County, Pierce County and the appellate system to file things electronically," said Clark. "So, what we’ve had to do is actually email things directly to the court, which has usually been verboten, you would never do that. But they’ve changed the rules to let us do this while the outage is on."

With the website down, the Administrative Office of the Courts has been using its Facebook page to post updates about measures taken to address the problem. The latest alert said analysis of the network outage is ongoing, but assured there was no evidence that any court or personal data had been accessed, altered or removed.

Clark said the privacy of that data is imperative, as not all public records are for public disclosure.

"There are all kinds of predators out there who are constantly looking for information," said Clark. "You have private and personal and proprietary financial information, or social security numbers that have to be blocked out. All of that does not get into the public."

Administrative Office of the Courts officials said the top priority now is safely reconnecting trial and appellate courts to services. In a statement, judicial communications manager Wendy Ferrell wrote, "We are working diligently to restore services as quickly as possible. Good progress is being made, but it is extremely time consuming to bring the systems back up in a secure environment due to the complexity and interconnectivity of the networks."

Clark said the pause in access could pose challenges for others trying to navigate through the network outage.

"If you’re somebody who’s representing yourself and you don’t have a lawyer, then this is really hard. Because we all as lawyers kind of figure out and know the system and can call somebody at the courthouse and say, ‘hey, how does this work?’ But if you’re not familiar with those systems, this is a real challenge," Clark said.

For those in need of help, Clark advised contacting a case manager right away. The Administrative Office of the Courts can be reached at aocpio@courts.wa.gov or 360-705-5347.

"Have your questions ready to go when you call up. Don’t be shuffling around. Write them down. If you’re old school like I am, write them down. I need to know the following things. They’re getting tons of phone calls, so make it easy for them to help you," said Clark.

Ferrell explained the impacts to operations vary by court. For example, the Superior and District Courts in King County have their own case management systems separate from the state. Therefore, there is no significant impact.

Also, Pierce County District Court said the outage has limited some services, but essential functions and most proceedings are moving forward with minimal interruption.

