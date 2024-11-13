FBI offers $25,000 reward for info on suspect in WA, OR ballot box fires

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information that could lead to the identity of the suspect behind the ballot box fires in Vancouver, Washington and Portland, Oregon last month.

On Oct. 8, a suspect placed an improvised incendiary device in a ballot drop box in Vancouver between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Then on Oct. 28, between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., an improvised incendiary device was put into a drop box in Vancouver and Portland.

Elections staff said hundreds of ballots were burned.

Ballot box fire on Oct. 28 in Portland, Oregon. (FBI)

Surveillance cameras captured images of an early 2000s Volvo S-60 sedan, dark in color, with dark wheels, no front license plate and a light-colored interior.

The car was driven by the suspect, who was described as a white man, age 30 to 40, who is balding or has very short hair.

Investigators believe the man who set the incendiary devices at ballot boxes had a "wealth of experience" in metal fabrication and welding, said Portland Police Bureau spokesperson Mike Benner.

Tips can be submitted to the the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

