Trump’s immigration plans stir anxiety among WA immigrants, advocates

With the presidential inauguration just 69 days away, President-elect Donald Trump is emphasizing immigration reform as one of his top priorities. This week, Trump announced the appointment of Tom Homan as his "border czar," reviving concerns among immigrant communities nationwide.

Homan, who previously served as acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from January 2017 to June 2018, is known for his hardline approach. He was involved in Trump’s controversial family separation policy.

"This is the biggest national security vulnerability this nation has seen since 9/11," said Homan.

In Tukwila, the Riverton Park United Methodist Church has provided sanctuary and support for thousands of asylum seekers since December 2022. Pastor Jan Bolerjack expressed her worries over Trump’s impending immigration crackdown.

"I’m feeling very anxious about what’s going to happen with this administration and how it’s going to affect my folks here," said Bolerjack.

Over the past two years, Bolerjack’s church has welcomed around 2,500 women, children, and families in search of food and shelter.

"They arrive very scared and don’t know how to manage the environment here, and we try to help them get settled," Bolerjack said. Families have started new lives here, with children attending school and parents obtaining work permits.

The sanctuary currently houses about 70 people and hosts hundreds more who come to cook, eat, and collect mail. Many of those served are from Angola, Congo, and a few from Venezuela.

"These beautiful families are going to be further victimized, traumatized, and that’s inhumane. It’s not American," said Bolerjack. "I’m going to do everything I can to protect these folks."

Trump’s appointment of Homan has left Bolerjack feeling uneasy.

"It’s very scary to have him as the border czar. I don’t know what is going to happen," Bolerjack said. "It feels like we’re not going to be good partners going forward, and that’s scary."

Trump’s appointment of Homan signals a potential return to strict immigration enforcement policies. Homan has said he intends to carry out deportations as coordinated, targeted operations by ICE. While he indicated that this time he would avoid separating families, his stated approach is to deport families together, a stance that has provoked opposition from officials and advocates in sanctuary states like Washington.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) criticized Homan’s appointment, calling him and former Trump advisor Stephen Miller "architects of horrific immigration policies."

"We’re going to have to figure out how we fight that best," said Jayapal.

Meanwhile, newly-elected Washington Governor Bob Ferguson has vowed to resist any federal actions that target immigrant families in the state.

As anxiety rises, Bolerjack has invited Homan to visit the church and meet the families and children he intends to deport. Her biggest concern is their safety once they step beyond church grounds.

In response to the growing unease, an informational session is scheduled for Friday to help families understand their rights and the potential changes under the new administration. The meeting will held via Zoom on Friday, November 15 at 5:00 p.m.

