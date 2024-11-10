Driver crashes into 5 pedestrians, killing 3 and injuring 2 in Everett, WA

Three people are dead and two have been hospitalized following a crash in Everett on Saturday.

Just after midnight on Nov. 9, police arrived on scene to find a car had crashed into five pedestrians. The crash was in the 11700 block of Airport Road.

Deadly crash site in Everett, WA on November 9, 2024

Three of the pedestrians were pronounced dead on site, while two were injured.

The two women injured were in their 20s and transported to the hospital with back and leg injuries.

The circumstances leading to the crash remain under investigation.

