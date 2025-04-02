Man who shoved teen refs at Seattle youth hockey game pleads not guilty

The Brief A Seattle parent seen on video pushing two teen referees to the ground during a youth hockey game pleaded not guilty. Uriel Isaac Cortes Gonzalez faces two charges of fourth-degree assault, which is a misdemeanor. He maintains that he was protecting his son, who had gotten into a scuffle during the game, but witnesses contradict this.



A Seattle parent who shoved two teenage referees during a youth hockey game in February has pleaded not guilty to charges of misdemeanor assault.

According to court records, 42-year-old Uriel Isaac Cortes Gonzalez appeared at an arraignment on Tuesday, where he entered not-guilty pleas for two counts of fourth-degree assault. He was ordered by a judge not to return to the Kraken Community Iceplex.

The backstory:

Cortes Gonzalez is accused of shoving two youth refs to the ground during a game at the Iceplex.

A police report says he entered the rink after his son became involved in a scuffle with another player. Cortes Gonzalez told police he intervened to protect his son, but surveillance video and witness accounts suggest he went and shoved the refs well after the fight had been stopped.

Cortes Gonzalez left the Iceplex with his wife and son, and was later pulled over by police.

(Pacific Northwest Amateur Hockey Association)

What's next:

The incident led to two bills being introduced to the Washington Legislature aiming to protect youth referees at events.

Gonzalez is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on May 1.

The Source: Information in this story comes from records from Seattle Municipal Court, as well as previous reporting from FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Richard Sherman's WA home robbed by armed men, deputies confirm

Mystery over Seattle sky: Black ring leaves public guessing

Woodland Park Zoo handler recovering after serious orangutan bite

Police investigate after 100 shots fired in West Seattle

Man stabbed to death in Marysville, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.