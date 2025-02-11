Assault charges for man who shoved teen refs in Seattle youth hockey game

The Brief The man accused of shoving two teen refs during a Seattle youth hockey game has been charged with assault. Police records say the man claimed he was defending his son during a fight on the ice, but witness testimony does not add up. The teens who were assaulted do not appear to have serious injuries.



The man accused of shoving two teenage referees at a Seattle youth hockey game has been charged with misdemeanor assault.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, 42-year-old Uriel Isaac Cortes Gonzalez faces two counts of fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor charge, in connection to an incident at the Kraken Community Iceplex over the weekend.

Seattle man shoves teen referees

Timeline:

Police were called to a youth hockey game at the Iceplex on Sunday after a man stepped out onto the rink and shoved two teenage refs to the ground. The incident was caught from several angles on surveillance video, after which parents can be heard yelling and cursing at the man.

Cortes Gonzalez left shortly after, and was later pulled over by police called to investigate. His wife and son were in the car.

According to a police report, Cortes Gonzalez claimed a player on the other team was punching and kicking his son "for about 30 seconds," and said the "referees did nothing to stop" it. So, he stepped out to "break up the fight" and pushed one of the referees, the police report says.

Cortes Gonzalez claims he acted in defense of his son.

Police let him go, but said they were recommending charges of misdemeanor assault against him.

The story from the other parents

What they're saying:

Witness testimony and surveillance video appeared to contradict Cortes Gonzalez's story.

According to the police report, several witnesses said there was a fight between players on the rink, but it "lasted all of 10 seconds" before referees broke it up. The refs then went to talk with officials to figure out penalties, when witnesses say Cortes Gonzalez came out onto the ice and yelled, "Get the f--k off my kid!"

The man captured on video—believed to be Cortes Gonzalez—is then seen shoving the two refs to the ice, and one of them appears to fall hard, hurting their back.

The refs' parents told police they would pursue charges against Cortes Gonzalez. The teens do not appear to be seriously injured, according to the police report.

What's next:

After the incident, Seattle Kraken COO Rob Lampman issued a statement reading:

"First and foremost, we want to extend our heartfelt concern for the officials, players, coaches and families involved in the recent incident at KCI. We are in touch with them to offer any support they need, and we are grateful to hear the young officials appear to be in good spirits and looking forward to their next game.

"The Seattle Kraken and Kraken Community Iceplex strive to foster an environment of just that community - where everyone can share their love of hockey. The Kraken code posted on the walls at KCI reminds us of that, and our values, everyday.

"There is absolutely no place in hockey, or any sport, for the behavior that occurred on Sunday. The Pacific Northwest Amateur Hockey Association and USA Hockey are leading an investigation, and we have been assisting them since the incident occurred. The person in question has been banned from our facility.

"Our Jr Kraken community has taken it upon themselves to begin a "Cool Down Challenge" on social media to remind everyone to respect referees. We are proud to support them and encourage others to participate. Together, we can create a safer, more positive environment for everyone involved."

The Source: Information comes from records filed by the Seattle Police Department and the Seattle City Attorney's Office.

