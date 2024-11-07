Man shot during Auburn attempted robbery

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery in Auburn on Wednesday night, police said.

Before 9 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of M Street Northeast.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

According to investigators, they believe two suspects, who were dressed in black, approached the man as he was walking to his car.

Police said there was an altercation between the suspects and the victim as they tried to rob him. This led to the victim getting shot.

The suspects ran away from the scene and have not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Police Department's tip line at 253-288-7403.

