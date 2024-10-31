Auburn hit-and-run leaves man in critical condition

article

Auburn police are asking the public's help with any information about a hit-and-run crash that left a man injured over the weekend.

Police said the crash happened near R Street Southeast and Auburn Way South on Saturday, Oct. 26.

According to investigators, a 48-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Police are still looking for witnesses to the hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Police Department's tip line at at 253-288-7403.

