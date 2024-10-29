IKEA parody installation 'STOR' opens in downtown Seattle

Not to be confused with the Renton IKEA location, the parody art installation "STOR" is now open.

The parody store is at Base Camp Studios 2 at 1901 3rd Avenue in Seattle.

STOR installation logo art (Instagram/ben_busy)

Organizers describe STOR as not just a parody of the Swedish retailer but a completely immersive way to experience, consume, and purchase art.

The experience runs from October 25 until January 10, 2025.

"A familiar array of navigational cues, fully furnished vignettes, and the promise of meatballs offers a broad crowd of viewers the opportunity to explore and shop original art without the perceived barriers to artworld participation."



Visitors are welcome to the experience on a pay-what-you-can basis, with a suggested donation of $15. They say no one will be turned away for lack of funds, however; proceeds will go to the artists who created the installation.

"Within the expansive and immersive labyrinth, guests are called to contemplate a variety of topics relating to art, design, commerce, and societal norms while being blissfully stimulated with surreal reinterpretations of home goods and decor by @jesusmaryannejoseph, @welcomegnome, and 30+ other participating artists," reads a post to Instagram promoting the installation.

Tix available at stor.eventbrite.com and link in bio.

