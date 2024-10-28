Seattle weather: Morning clouds to crisp, sunny Tuesday

We saw showers and sunbreaks around western Washington this afternoon, with a beautiful sunset this evening. There was a lot less rainfall, and temperatures topped out again in the mid to low 50s.

Showers will slowly taper this evening with mostly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Clouds will be around to start the day Tuesday, but skies will give way to sunshine in the afternoon.

Highs will be on the cooler side again Tuesday, with temperatures in the mid to low 50s.

Light snow in the high mountains will be possible this evening through early Tuesday. Drier skies on Tuesday, but snow levels will drop again as our next cold front brings in another round of showers. A few inches of snow is possible at Stevens and White Pass.

The next front system Wednesday will bring more rain, mountain snow and gusty winds. Temperatures will remain on the cool side through the rest of the week. Showers look likely for parts of Halloween Thursday. Right now, skies are trending drier for the weekend, but stay tuned!