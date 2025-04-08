The Brief Police said they found a Tesla charging station damaged after receiving multiple calls about a loud noise early Tuesday morning in Lacey. The FBI and Lacey Police are still working to determine what happened.



Investigators are trying to figure out exactly what damaged a Tesla charging station in Thurston County early Tuesday morning.

Lacey police say multiple callers reported a ‘loud noise’ at a Tesla charging station on Sleater Kinney Road Southeast in Lacey and when officers arrived at 1:34 a.m., they found the electric vehicle charging station was damaged.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Tesla has not responded to FOX 13 Seattle's request for comment.

The FBI Seattle Office is investigating and sent a brief written statement:

"We are aware of the incident and are working with our partners to determine exactly what happened."

According to the Tesla website, the Sleater Kinney Road location has 12 Superchargers.

Anyone with more information is urged to call FBI Seattle at (206) 622-0460 or go to tips.fbi.gov.

The Source: Information in this story is from Lacey Police, FBI, Tesla and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

2 teens accused of ambush-style killing of 18-year-old in Tacoma, WA

Trump order opens up all WA national forests for logging

Axe-wielding suspect faces multiple charges after arrest in downtown Bremerton

Motorcyclist hopes for justice after Snohomish County crash caught on camera

Effort to ban flavored tobacco products in WA revived in legislature

Seattle man pleads not guilty for child sex abuse material found in dumpsters

77-year-old Seattle man dies after driving off multi-story parking garage

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.