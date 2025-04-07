The Brief Jonathan Bradshaw is hoping for justice after being stuck by a hit-and-run driver just outside of Lake Stevens, nearly losing his life in the crash. His family hopes newly acquired security video from the day of the crash will help find the person responsible.



Jonathan Bradshaw was riding his motorcycle when he was struck by a driver just before noon on February 27 on OK Mill Road just outside of Lake Stevens.

The person responsible is still on the loose, and with newly acquired security video from that day, the family is looking for justice.

The backstory:

Bradshaw tells FOX 13 he was on his way to a friend's house on his motorcycle when he says the truck swerved into his lane and hit him head on.

"Truck came fully into my lane and hit me and I don’t remember anything after that," said Bradshaw.

Bradshaw can't bring himself to watch the security video taken at a nearby business from that morning. He says it shows a truck hit him while he was riding his motorcycle on Feb. 27. The video shows a truck disappearing behind a tree, before you hear a loud crash.

"It just re-lives it, I guess. It’s a very traumatic event," said Jonathan. "I woke up a week later in the hospital."

Jonathan says he could see inside the truck just before impact, but was unable to tell if the driver was a man or a woman because the driver was holding a phone up near their face.

"Just a phone in front of their face," said Jonathan. "Was completely in my lane and hit me head on."

With several fractures, he now wears a helmet as part of his recovery process.

"I’m missing my skull from my temple back to behind my ear, it’s 252 staples all around," said Jonathan.

He also gets around with the help of a cane, but his biggest goal is trying to stay positive for his five-year-old daughter and seven-month-old son.

"I have to. My main goal for making sure I get better, is for them," said Jonathan.

Unable to continue his college courses or farm work due to injuries, family members started an online fundraiser for Jonathan.

"This is going to be a long recovery for him, but I’m so grateful he’s alive," said Rebecca.

"They took my spleen out," said Jonathan. "I have a scar all the way up."

His sister Rebecca helped to track down the video that shows the crash.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

"You can hear the hit and see my brother go down," said Rebecca. "It’s not a good video to watch."

She says the truck appears to be an older model Ford, dark in color, with what looks like chrome door handles and a bumper with a possible dent.

Both Jonathan and Rebecca are hoping the video leads to an arrest in the case.

"My brother needs closure from this," said Rebecca.

"This person almost killed me. The doctor said I wasn’t going to make it," said Jonathan.

Rebecca says the video has been shared with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

FOX 13 reached out to the office to try to confirm whether or not investigators were looking for that truck. We are waiting to hear back.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

