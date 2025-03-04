Snohomish County dad critically injured after hit-and-run crash

The Brief A Snohomish County dad is recovering from critical injuries sustained after being struck by a hit-and-run driver last Thursday on his motorcycle. The family of Jonathan Bradshaw is asking neighbors on OK Mill Road to check their cameras in hopes of identifying the suspect.



A Snohomish County man is still recovering from critical injuries in the hospital after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver last Thursday on his motorcycle.

It happened near OK Mill Road and 145th Ave SE, outside of Lake Stevens.

Jonathan Bradshaw's sister, Rebecca, says he's had at least six hours' worth of surgeries so far, and he's still not out of the woods. She's hoping the public can help crack the case and provide a clue that leads to who is responsible.

"It’s very dangerous. There are a lot of curves," said Rebecca Bradshaw.

Rebecca says the winding stretch of OK Mill Road where the crash occurred sits just minutes from her brother's home.

"He remembers someone crossing the middle line and him getting hit head on," said Rebecca.

She says "Jonny," now fighting for his life at Providence in Everett, was on his way to a friend's house, heading east, when a driver westbound crashed into his motorcycle.

"I think his body took the brunt of the crash," said Rebecca.

As the driver fled, Rebecca showed us security video on her cell phone, that she says captured the aftermath of the crash.

"This is at 11:56 when it started recording," said Rebecca, pointing to the screen.

Drivers stopped traffic for her brother, and she pointed out the construction workers that ran to his side.

"Jonathan is right on the road right there next to his bike," said Rebecca. "There were some people who came running to help him, so we are grateful for that."

Jonathan's injuries included a ruptured spleen, renal laceration, skull fracture and facial fractures. He was the main bread-winner for his family, including kids Charlie and John.

"They are missing him a lot. Yeah, it’s been really hard," said Rebecca.

Rebecca started an online fundraiser for Jonny's medical and other expenses.

"I just don’t want him to worry when he wakes up and is able to comprehend what happened," said Rebecca.

She's also asking folks off of OK Mill Road to check their cameras for a truck or anything suspicious around the time of the crash, between 11:52 and 11:56 a.m. on February 27.

"Anyone that knows Jonny knows that he does everything for everyone else and never asks for anything in return," said Rebecca. "He’s a really great brother, father, husband and son, and we really want to see someone pay for what happened to him."

Rebecca says Jonathan will be transferred to Harborview at some point, and must undergo another three surgeries. He will also likely need adaptive equipment and other measures at his home when he's ready to leave the hospital.

"It looks like he’s going to be moved to Harborview to get those surgeries for his face and so he’ll be able to eat correctly in the future once he’s able to eat again," said Rebecca. "It’s going to be a long process, a long recovery for him."

The Source: Information in this story is from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gov. Ferguson details $4 billion in spending cuts to address WA deficit

Parents petition to remove WA substitute principal after past admissions of drug use

‘Oops I did a crime’: WA high school teacher charged with child porn

First WA measles case of 2025 confirmed in King County infant

4.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Friday Harbor

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.