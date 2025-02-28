Tree falls, damages Mill Creek, WA food bank

The Brief A tree fell onto the Mill Creek Community Food Bank after high winds hit western Washington Monday night. It caused severe damage to the food bank's roof and crushed a container used for their Backpacks of Hope program, which provides food for school-aged children in need. The food bank is calling on the community for support, through donations, volunteering and spreading the word.



The Mill Creek Community Food Bank is calling on the community for help after a tree fell onto their building this week.

Timeline:

The food bank posted to social media on Tuesday, showcasing the damage left by the fallen tree. It severely caved in the roof, and crushed a container used for their Backpacks of Hope program, which provides food for school-aged children in need.

Monday night's powerful storm brought high winds across western Washington, knocking out power to thousands and causing many other trees to fall in the area.

What you can do:

As they work to restore operations, the Mill Creek Community Food Bank is asking for support during this challenging time.

Donations can be made online to the Hope Creek Charitable Foundation, and the community can volunteer to give the food bank some extra hands.

The Mill Creek Community Food Bank is located at 4326 148th Street SE, behind Gold Creek Community Church. You can learn more about the food bank on the Hope Creek Charitable Foundation website.

