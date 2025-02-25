The Brief Some Seattle-area customers are in the dark Tuesday morning after wind and rain hit the region. Utility crews are actively working to restore power to those impacted. The area should dry out by midday Tuesday, with calm conditions and temperatures warming.



Crews continue to clean up after a powerful storm hit the region Monday night, leaving damage and thousands without power Tuesday morning.

What's next:

According to the FOX 13 Seattle Weather team, the area should dry out by midday Tuesday, with calm conditions and temperatures warming to the mid-50s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in the Seattle metro area.

Keep reading for live updates on the wind and rain in the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

7:30 a.m.: Tree falls onto Edmonds home

An Edmonds house was damaged after a tree crashed into it.

6:49 a.m.: Thousands of Peninsula Light Co. customers without power

Several areas have downed lines.

Peninsula Light Co. officials are asking people to avoid the downed lines and give crews plenty of space.

6:35 a.m.: Reports of trees down in Seattle

Several roads in Seattle are blocked due to downed trees.



6:20 a.m.: Aurora Bridge is closed

The Aurora Bridge was closed Tuesday in both directions due to a transformer fire. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.

6:10 a.m.: Some school districts are delayed Tuesday

Several school districts have announced they will be delayed for Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Here's a list of the latest delays.

5:50 a.m.: State Route 9 in Woodinville

Crews are working to clear a downed tree in the northbound lanes of SR 9 in Woodinville. IT's blocked at 212th Street Southeast.

Drivers should expect delays.

5:30 a.m.: Thousands remain in the dark Tuesday morning

As of Tuesday morning, thousands were still without power.

Puget Sound Energy: 106,823

Seattle City Light: 28,067

Snohomish PUD: 7,399

Tacoma Public Utilities: 118

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source: Information used in the story is from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Puyallup man killed, family now sending ashes back to Japan: ‘That’s his final trip’

4 arrested following car jacking, crash, chase in Spanaway, WA

‘You steal for a living’: Everett antique store confronts accused serial shoplifters

2 bills aimed at improving community safety in WA advance

Pirate plunders boat motors from Gig Harbor, WA marina

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.