High Wind Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Southwest Interior, Bremerton and vicinity, North Coast, Tacoma Area, Central Coast, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Seattle and vicinity
8
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:45 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
High Surf Warning
from MON 11:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Everett and vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Hood Canal Area, Western Whatcom County, Bellevue and Vicinity, Western Skagit County
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 2:00 PM PST, Franklin County
Flood Watch
until TUE 1:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County, Lewis County

School delays in Western Washington for Tuesday, Feb. 25

By
Published  February 25, 2025 6:06am PST
Severe Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

The Brief

    • A storm brought strong wind gusts and heavy rain across western Washington overnight into Tuesday morning.
    • Power outages and downed trees are possible in some communities.

SEATTLE - Some western Washington school districts will be delayed on Tuesday, Feb. 25 because of  weather. Check the status of your district.

What we know:

Strong wind gusts and heavy rain hit western Washington overnight into Tuesday morning. Some areas woke up to power outages and downed trees.

LATEST: Seattle and Western Washington Weather Forecast

LIST: Winter Weather Closings

Latest school closings and delays in Washington:

*To search listings below, press CTRL + F and type a keyword. Refresh your browser to see the latest updates.

