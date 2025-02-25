School delays in Western Washington for Tuesday, Feb. 25

The Brief A storm brought strong wind gusts and heavy rain across western Washington overnight into Tuesday morning. Power outages and downed trees are possible in some communities.



Some western Washington school districts will be delayed on Tuesday, Feb. 25 because of weather. Check the status of your district.

What we know:

Strong wind gusts and heavy rain hit western Washington overnight into Tuesday morning. Some areas woke up to power outages and downed trees.

LATEST: Seattle and Western Washington Weather Forecast

LIST: Winter Weather Closings

Latest school closings and delays in Washington:

*To search listings below, press CTRL + F and type a keyword. Refresh your browser to see the latest updates.

The Source: Information used in the story is from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

Stay connected with FOX 13 Seattle: