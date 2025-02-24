High wind warning issued for Seattle area Monday night

Flood and mountain alerts: Flood warnings are in effect for the Skokomish River and southwest Washington, with high surf and coastal flood advisories along the coast. A winter storm warning is issued for the Cascades, with significant snowfall expected.

Weather impacts: Rain will increase Monday afternoon, transitioning to snow in mountain passes by evening. Winds will peak between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

High wind warning: Seattle, Tacoma, and Olympia are under a high wind warning with gusts potentially reaching 50-60 mph from Monday night to early Tuesday, leading to possible power outages and tree damage.

Forceful winds could develop in the Seattle area Monday night to Tuesday morning. While this won’t be a major storm for most, some communities will be facing power outages and tree damage by Tuesday morning.

The impacts and wind speeds all hinge on the timing and track of the incoming storm.

Temperatures will rebound to the upper 50s to low 60s on Wednesday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Timeline:

Rain will fall over the passes before transitioning to snow for Stevens and White passes by about 7 p.m. Snoqualmie Pass could see snow as early as 7, but there’s a better chance of rain switching to snow later tonight.

The evening commute could be gusty and rainy.

By around 4 p.m., the winds will pick up around the region.

People can expect cloudy skies during the day with highs in the low 50s for most in Puget Sound.

Rounds of rain will increase around western Washington this afternoon and tonight.

Winds become rather widespread by 7 p.m., but gusts won’t peak for many in Puget Sound until between 10 p.m. today and 4 a.m. Tuesday. Winds will ease much more substantially by noon on Tuesday.

Some communities could wake up to power outages and downed trees. Greater impacts are expected in the South Sound and along the coast.

Should winds get as strong as we expect, there could be roads closed due to downed trees in addition to dark intersections with the power off.

Pockets of moderate-to-heavy rain could slow the early commute, too.

Traveling will become quite challenging over the mountains – particularly at Stevens and White passes. There’s a small chance that snow will be accumulating at Snoqualmie Pass, too.