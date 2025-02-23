Seattle Weather: Gusty and Wet Start to the Week

We've issued a widespread weather alert for Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning. That’s when a potent storm system could sweep over the region, producing forceful gusts across Puget Sound that could lead to power outages and tree damage. There’s still a little uncertainty about the timing and severity of the winds. Stick with us for the latest.

Monday morning will start mainly dry, but it will be short lived. A strong area of low pressure will arrive, along with a cold front. Another round of rain, heavy at times, will move into Western Washington by the early afternoon. Additional rainfall could total between .05-1.5".

A cold front will bring rain to the area on Monday afternoon.

While the snow levels were very high over the weekend, they will lower beginning Monday to around 3500'. This will bring snow back to our area passes, making travel difficult. The Cascades may pick up as much as 2 feet by Tuesday!

Snow levels will lower Monday and Tuesday with lots of snow forecast near the passes.

A powerful area of low pressure will move slowly over Western Washington during this time, increasing the pressure gradient in a big way. This could cause widespread forceful winds. Right now, it looks likely that the greater Seattle area (and many places in Puget Sound) could see southerly gusts up to 40-45 mph Monday night to Tuesday morning. There’s a small chance that winds could meet or slightly exceed 50 mph. Should that happen, trees may get knocked down and power outages may develop.

Wind Warnings for the coastal region and an advisory for the interior as winds will be gusty with the arrival of the front.

Drier and quieter weather is likely by Tuesday evening. Temperatures will near 60 degrees on Wednesday! Another slight chance for showers arrive by next weekend.