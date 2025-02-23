Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 10:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
High Wind Warning
from MON 1:00 PM PST until TUE 7:00 AM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:39 AM PST, Whitman County
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:35 PM PST, Whitman County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 7:09 PM PST until MON 4:19 PM PST, Whitman County
Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM PST, Whitman County, Lincoln County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:55 AM PST until MON 11:57 PM PST, Spokane County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
Wind Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM PST until TUE 7:00 AM PST, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Everett and vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bremerton and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Hood Canal Area, Western Whatcom County, Southwest Interior, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Bellevue and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Western Skagit County
Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 AM PST, Snohomish County, Grays Harbor County, King County, Thurston County, Pierce County, Lewis County
Flood Advisory
until TUE 7:00 AM PST, Garfield County, Spokane County, Asotin County

Seattle Weather: Gusty and Wet Start to the Week

Published  February 23, 2025 7:22pm PST
Seattle - We've issued a widespread weather alert for Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning. That’s when a potent storm system could sweep over the region, producing forceful gusts across Puget Sound that could lead to power outages and tree damage. There’s still a little uncertainty about the timing and severity of the winds. Stick with us for the latest.

Seattle weather: Winds high Monday night after soaking Sunday

FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley has your 7-day forecast.

Monday morning will start mainly dry, but it will be short lived.  A strong area of low pressure will arrive, along with a cold front.  Another round of rain, heavy at times, will move into Western Washington by the early afternoon.  Additional rainfall could total between .05-1.5". 

Morning will start dry with rain increasing by the afternoon.

A cold front will bring rain to the area on Monday afternoon.

While the snow levels were very high over the weekend, they will lower beginning Monday to around 3500'.  This will bring snow back to our area passes, making travel difficult.  The Cascades may pick up as much as 2 feet by Tuesday! 

Winter weather alerts for the mountains on Monday.

Snow levels will lower Monday and Tuesday with lots of snow forecast near the passes. 

A powerful area of low pressure will move slowly over Western Washington during this time, increasing the pressure gradient in a big way. This could cause widespread forceful winds. Right now, it looks likely that the greater Seattle area (and many places in Puget Sound) could see southerly gusts up to 40-45 mph Monday night to Tuesday morning. There’s a small chance that winds could meet or slightly exceed 50 mph. Should that happen, trees may get knocked down and power outages may develop. 

Gusty winds around Western Washington on Monday.

Wind Warnings for the coastal region and an advisory for the interior as winds will be gusty with the arrival of the front. 

Drier and quieter weather is likely by Tuesday evening. Temperatures will near 60 degrees on Wednesday! Another slight chance for showers arrive by next weekend. 

Windy and rainy weather can be expected in the Seattle area into Tuesday morning.

Active and stormy weather continues in Seattle through Tuesday morning.

