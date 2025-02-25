Seattle weather: Warmest weather so far this year on the way

Last night's powerful disturbance moved onshore overnight with peak winds hitting our region between 11pm-6am Tuesday morning. Winds were gusting between 50-70 mph at that time. Winds downed trees and knocked out power to many locations.

Strong winds around our area with gusts between 50-70mph.

While we saw breezy winds into the afternoon, all the high wind warnings and advisories were allowed to expire earlier Tuesday. Winds will continue to ease tonight, becoming calm overnight and into Wednesday.

Winds will calm down Tuesday afternoon and evening in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

With skies clearing and winds relaxing, temperatures will be cooler tonight compared to earlier in the week.

Skies clearing and winds easing, allowing for a cooler night ahead.

Calm winds, clearing skies and lots of moisture at the surface will lead to patchy morning fog developing. Once the fog burns off, skies will be drier with plenty of sunbreaks to enjoy.

Grab your shades tomorrow! We will enjoy mild temperatures and sunnier skies. (FOX13 Seattle) Expand

Mainly dry conditions will persist in Seattle Wednesday through Friday. The next few days will bring some of the warmest temperatures we have seen so far this year!

Mainly dry conditions will persist in Seattle Wednesday through Friday. (FOX13 Seattle)

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Puyallup man killed, family now sending ashes back to Japan: ‘That’s his final trip’

4 arrested following car jacking, crash, chase in Spanaway, WA

‘You steal for a living’: Everett antique store confronts accused serial shoplifters

2 bills aimed at improving community safety in WA advance

Pirate plunders boat motors from Gig Harbor, WA marina

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.