Windy, wet storm causing power outages in Seattle, western WA

The Brief A storm system will peak overnight Monday night into Tuesday morning. Residents are advised to stay informed and prepared for extended outages, with safety tips provided for dealing with winter power disruptions. Utility crews are actively working to restore power to those impacted.



As an incoming storm produces strong winds, mountain snow, and lowland rain, some Seattle-area customers are without power as trees fall out of soaked topsoil from a weekend of rain.

By the numbers:

As of 8 p.m. on Feb. 24, Puget Sound Energy is reporting more than 10,000 people and businesses without power, Snohomish County PUD reports nearly 17,000 customer outages, and Seattle City Light has over 3,000 customers without power.

Seattle Fire reports three people were trapped by a tree falling on a car near Aurora Avenue and Whitman Place North on Monday evening.

What's next:

According to the FOX 13 Seattle Weather team, the area should dry out by midday Tuesday, with calm conditions and temperatures warming to the mid-50s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in the Seattle metro area.

What you can do:

Keep reading for tips on dealing with power outages in the winter.

Stay Informed: Keep a battery-powered radio or use your smartphone to stay updated on weather conditions and power restoration efforts.

Conserve Heat: Close off unused rooms to retain heat and use blankets and warm clothing to stay warm. Avoid using gas stoves or ovens for heating.

Use Generators Safely: If using a generator, ensure it is placed outdoors and away from windows to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Preserve Food: Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to maintain cold temperatures. A full freezer can keep food frozen for about 48 hours.

Emergency Kit: Have an emergency kit ready with essentials such as flashlights, batteries, water, non-perishable food, and a first-aid kit.

Check on Neighbors: Look out for elderly or vulnerable neighbors who may need assistance during the outage.

Residents are encouraged to report outages to their respective utility providers and to follow safety guidelines to ensure their well-being during the storm.

The Source: Information for this article comes from various utility providers in western Washington.

