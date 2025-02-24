Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Southwest Interior, Bremerton and vicinity, North Coast, Tacoma Area, Central Coast, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Seattle and vicinity
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:08 AM PST, Whitman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:55 AM PST, Whitman County
Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM PST, Whitman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM PST, Spokane County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:58 PM PST, Mason County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Everett and vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Hood Canal Area, Western Whatcom County, Bellevue and Vicinity, Western Skagit County
Flood Watch
until TUE 1:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County, Lewis County
Flood Advisory
until TUE 7:00 AM PST, Garfield County, Spokane County, Asotin County

Tree falls on top of car in Seattle, trapping 3 people

Published  February 24, 2025 6:52pm PST
Seattle
    • The Seattle Fire Department safely extricated three people from a vehicle after they were trapped by a fallen tree on Monday.
    • The department said crews had to cut apart the tree in order to rescue the vehicle's occupants.

SEATTLE - Three people were reportedly trapped after a tree fell onto their car near Seattle's Woodland Park on Monday.

What we know:

The Seattle Fire Department said the incident happened near Aurora Avenue North and Whitman Place North in the Phinney Ridge neighborhood.

Tree falls on top of car Seattle

In an update at 6:33 p.m., Seattle Fire said three people were trapped in the vehicle, and power lines were down nearby.

Crews safely extricated the occupants of the car after cutting apart the fallen tree, the department said. All three were in stable condition.

Additionally, Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue reported another fallen tree that trapped a driver in Granite Falls around 7 p.m.

First responders were able to extricate the driver. 

Many around the Seattle area and western Washington are already reporting power outages as winds are expected to pick up even more into Tuesday morning.

Windy, wet storm causing power outages to Seattle, western WA
Windy, wet storm causing power outages to Seattle, western WA

Thousands are without power and outages are expected to rise Monday night as high winds roll in, meeting vulnerable trees in topsoil soaked by a weekend of rain.

