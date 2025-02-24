Expand / Collapse search
15-year-old suspect in Seattle hit-and-run pleaded guilty to robbery, burglary

Published  February 24, 2025 4:41pm PST
3 hurt in Seattle hit-and-run, suspect arrested

Seattle police officers arrested a suspect after three people were struck at a crosswalk in Seattle's University District Friday afternoon.

The Brief

    • A 15-year-old boy is being held in juvenile detention in connection to a hit-and-run at a crosswalk in Seattle's University District that seriously injured three people on Friday.
    • The teen is facing multiple charges, including four counts of second-degree assault and possession of a stolen vehicle.

SEATTLE - A 15-year-old boy was arrested Friday in connection to a hit-and-run at a crosswalk in Seattle's University District that seriously injured three people, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

What we know:

The court found probable cause to charge the 15-year-old suspect with three counts of second-degree assault for the crash.

According to prosecutors, the teen was initially arrested for driving a stolen vehicle and assault. Seattle police connected the stolen vehicle to the hit-and-run crash that sent three people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon.

A judge ordered the teen remain in secure juvenile detention.

The backstory:

Prosecutors highlighted two previous cases where the teen pleaded guilty.

One involved a burglary at the Rite Aid on 35th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 86th Street in Seattle's Wedgewood neighborhood. The teen pleaded guilty to first-degree theft, second-degree burglary and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission. Prosecutors said he was sentenced on Oct. 17, 2024.

The other case was for multiple armed robberies at a 7-Eleven in the Sand Point neighborhood. The teen pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery and unlawful display of a weapon.

What's next:

The 15-year-old now faces four counts of second-degree assault and possession of a stolen vehicle. King County Prosecutors expect an update on Thursday.

The Source: Information in this story is from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Seattle Police.

