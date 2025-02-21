The Brief Seattle police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left three pedestrians in critical condition Friday afternoon. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in Seattle's University District, blocks from the University of Washington's Greek Row. Police have identified the victims and gave an update on their conditions.



Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Seattle's University District that sent three pedestrians to the hospital in critical condition Friday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Seattle Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a vehicle-pedestrian collision near the intersection of 15th Ave. NE and NE 47th St. around 1:30 p.m.

Seattle police said officers found a car that hit three people in a crosswalk and left the scene. The victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

The suspect in the crash was taken into custody a short time later.

Paramedics rushed the three pedestrians to Harborview Medical Center.

Seattle police have since identified the victims and gave an update on their conditions:

A 21-year-old man in stable condition

A 20-year-old woman in critical condition

A 25-year-old man in critical condition

This incident remains under investigation by Seattle Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

