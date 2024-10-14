WSP investigates crash involving pedestrian on I-5 in Seattle

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on I-5 in North Seattle on Sunday.

According to the WSP, the crash happened on northbound I-5 near 130th St. at around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Troopers arrived and quickly took the victim, a 28-year-old Lynnwood woman, to Harborview Medical Center. Her current condition is unknown.

Investigators say the incident involved two vehicles, and one was a Metro Bus.

According to the WSP, both vehicles were heading north on I-5. While traveling in lanes two and three out of five lanes approaching 130th St., the pedestrian stepped off the right shoulder into the path of the oncoming vehicle in lane two. The driver in lane two attempted to evade the pedestrian but was unable to prevent the crash.

The driver’s efforts to avoid the pedestrian caused them to crash into the other car.

Both vehicles pulled over, staying at the scene until troopers arrived.

The WSP reported that at the time of the crash, there were two passengers on the Metro Bus, one of whom was a juvenile. Both passengers, along with the bus driver, were confirmed to be uninjured.

The roadway was blocked for nearly three hours while they investigated the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.