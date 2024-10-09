VIDEO: Gas thieves cause truck explosion in North Seattle

Two gas thieves caused major damage Sunday while attempting to siphon gas from truck in North Seattle. Police are now investigating along with the Fire Marshal.

Video surveillance obtained by FOX 13 Seattle shows two men attempting to steal gas from a truck on Aurora Avenue N. near N. 107th Street.

"They were clearly stealing gas for whatever reason," said Russ Saunders. "This isn’t the first time people have taken gas."

But it is the first time a fleet vehicle belonging to Saunders' family-owned business has gone up in flames.

"It was a huge fireball that exploded on people," said Saunders. "They drove off in a vehicle that was on fire."

Saunders is a second-generation owner of Handy Andy Rent-A-Tool.

"We’ve been here since the 80s," he told FOX 13 Seattle.

Sunday’s truck explosion set the business back $50,000.

"One truck, the interior wall is badly damaged," said Saunders. "That’ll cost $10,000 just to replace it, if I replace it. The other truck — it’s a complete loss."

Footage from multiple security cameras show two men pull up in a work truck.

"We learned it was also stolen from another company," said Saunders. "They literally drove away on fire."

According to police, that vehicle was later found abandoned.

"What happened Sunday was just the tail end of everything," said Saunders. "In an eight-day period this month, I was burglarized, I lost $10,000 worth of equipment, and I’ve had five trucks stolen. Now this."

He told FOX 13 Seattle crime on Aurora Avenue has gotten out of control.

"It’s like the criminals know they can get away with things," said Saunders. "Unfortunately, without the necessary police to come out and patrol this area, the criminals are running amok."

Saunders, along with a handful of other business owners, are hoping Seattle’s recent approval of video surveillance cameras will help police track down criminals. He’s looking forward to camera installation along Aurora Avenue.

"I see it as another tool," he said. "Hopefully that’ll help them when they’re trying to connect the criminals to the crimes, and it can help them get out and respond faster."

Seattle Police have not made any arrests in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number at (206) 625-5011. The case number is 24-283634.

