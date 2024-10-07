A woman called for help after she was surrounded by more than one hundred raccoons near Poulsbo.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office shared video of the raccoon invasion on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The woman at the center of it has apparently been feeding raccoons for 35 years and six weeks ago, she told law enforcement that the number of raccoons began growing steadily in the area.

So many raccoons flooded the area that on Oct. 3, the woman had to run to her car to escape them. Kitsap County sheriff's deputies came to her rescue.

The woman told a deputy that the raccoons often surround her "day and night demanding food." She said she's been quoted as much as $500 per raccoon to have the animals trapped and relocated.

Deputies referred her to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to help find a solution.

