Burst pipe ruins more than 5,000 albums at West Seattle's Easy Street Records

Workers at Easy Street Records are in clean-up mode this weekend after a pipe burst in their building damaged the beloved store.

An apartment above the West Seattle shop had a pipe burst overnight, causing damage to thousands of items of merchandise. The store is powering through, as a Jelly Roll listening party is still on the schedule for Sunday night at 5 p.m.

So far, the owner says at least 5,000 records, 300 hoodies and tote bags have been lost to water damage, as first reported by the West Seattle Blog.

Matt Vaughn provides photos of damage clean up at Easy Street Records (West Seattle Blog)

The owner, Matt Vaughn, told the outlet he has experienced "much worse" water damage to the store over the past 36 years. He added how grateful he was to the community who had helped get the place mostly cleaned up, save for a few fans and tarps on the sales floor.

In a post to Instagram Sunday, the Easy Street Records account said, in part:

"Please bear with us: Our store might look a bit messy right now, since the other night a pipe burst in the building…Thank you for your support. Loud love, Easy Street"

Easy Street Records has been a staple of West Seattle for decades. Hosting shows at their stage and restaurant area of the store. Legends such as Pearl Jam's lead guitarist, Eddie Vedder, make their way to the store for events.

Back in April, Vedder showed up to Easy Street ahead of Record Store Day to promote his latest album.

