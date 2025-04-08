8,500 Seattle City Light customers affected by outages in Burien

The Brief Crews are working to restore power to thousands of Seattle City Light customers. At 3:00 p.m., 8,531 total customers were without power. The majority of the outages are happening in the Burien and Boulevard Park areas.



Crews are working to restore power to 8,530 Seattle City Light customers affected by an outage Tuesday afternoon.

Seattle City Light power outages

According to Seattle City Light, the outage occurred in the Burien and Boulevard Park areas. After investigating, crews determined the cause was equipment failure.

As of 3 p.m., 8,531 customers remained without power.

The estimated time of restoration has yet to be determined, Seattle City Light said in a 1:15 p.m. social media post.

To stay updated on outages, Seattle City Light encourages customers to view its outage map.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story came from multiple social media posts by Seattle City Light, and Seattle City Light's outage map.

