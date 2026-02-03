Four-game winning streak snapped for Seattle Kraken in 4-2 loss to Ducks

article

The Brief The Kraken had a four-game winning streak snapped by a 4-2 loss to the Ducks on Tuesday night. Anaheim took a 4-0 lead before the Kraken scored two late goals to close the final deficit. Jordan Eberle and Shane Wright scored for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer allowed four goals on 31 shots.



Cutter Gauthier scored his 25th goal of the season and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Tuesday night to win their final game before the Olympic break.

Jacob Trouba, Alex Killorn and Ross Johnston also scored as the resurgent Ducks built a 4-0 cushion before fending off a late Seattle push. They have won nine of 11 following a nine-game losing streak (0-8-1).

Anaheim climbed within one point of the Pacific Division lead and moved two ahead of the Kraken for third place. Seattle holds a game in hand over the Ducks.

Lukas Dostal was 4 1/2 minutes from Anaheim's first shutout in 137 games when Jordan Eberle redirected Jared McCann's slap shot in front for his team-high 20th goal.

A giveaway by Dostal led to another Kraken goal when a pinballing puck caromed in off Shane Wright to make it 4-2 with 2:31 left.

Kraken: Play at Los Angeles on Wednesday night to conclude a three-game trip heading into the Olympic break.

Ducks: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 25 in their first game following the break.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

