Seattle Mariners acquired catcher Jhonny Pereda from Twins for cash considerations

The Brief The Mariners acquired catcher Jhonny Pereda from the Twins for cash considerations on Tuesday. Right-handed pitcher Jackson Kowar was designated for assignment to open a 40-man roster spot for Pereda. Pereda joins Andrew Knizner as the reserve catchers on the Mariners' roster behind All-Star Cal Raleigh.



The Seattle Mariners have acquired catcher Jhonny Pereda from the Minnesota Twins for cash.

The Mariners announced Tuesday they had acquired Pereda and designated right-handed pitcher Jackson Kowar for assignment.

Minnesota designated Pereda for assignment on Friday.

The 29-year-old Pereda batted .246 with a .325 on-base percentage, no homers and four RBIs in 28 games with the Athletics and Twins last season.

Kowar, 29, went 2-0 with a 4.24 ERA in 15 relief appearances for Seattle.

