WA lawmakers discuss bills to oust sheriffs, combat human trafficking

The Brief House Democrats passed SB 5974, which creates stricter background checks and decertification rules for elected sheriffs to increase accountability for misconduct. Opponents argue the measure violates voter rights and allows state bureaucracy to overturn local elections, with some sheriffs claiming the bill targets their personal speech. Other active legislation includes bills to clear DUI toxicology backlogs using private labs and new measures to combat human trafficking and protect victims.



Washington is inching closer to the end of the 2026 legislative session. Since Jan. 12, lawmakers have debated some contentious bills that could shape the state’s future.

None of the proposals have garnered more argument than the controversial Senate Bill 5974. On March 6, at 1:20 A.M., House Democrats passed SB 5974. The measure would establish stricter eligibility requirements and background checks for elected sheriffs.

State lawmakers reached the 54-42 vote after eight hours of debate.

WA bill on sheriff accountability

What they're saying:

"This is very obviously going to be an excruciatingly long discussion," said Republican Rep. Joshua Penner, of the 31st District, when Thursday’s lengthy meeting began.

While proponents said they believe the bill would increase accountability and professionalism, opponents said it would overturn local election results and violate voter rights.

"Thousands and thousands of ordinary Washingtonians who reached out to us and said ‘do not take away the independence of our local elected sheriffs,’" said Republican Rep. Hunter Abell, of the 7th District.

"Those law enforcement leaders who commit misconduct and are decertified really should not be leading those agencies anymore," said Democrat Rep. Roger Goodman, of the 45th District.

Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank was one of several county sheriffs who previously testified in committee meetings against the proposal. Sheriff Swank claimed he believed SB 5974 was targeting him.

"Citizens reach out to me all the time regarding overreach of the government by you. Some say they finally have a voice because of me, and you want to silence it because I said transgender women are men. I said the truth. You want to give un-elected bureaucracy the ability to decertify me and remove me from office because you don’t agree with my speech," said Sheriff Swank during a Senate Law and Justice Committee meeting in January.

In a statement posted to Facebook on Friday, Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders expressed his disappointment in the bill, calling it "one of the most unpopular, hypocrisy-ridden bills ever passed."

The sheriff wrote, in part, "Lawmakers would never subject themselves or other elected offices to this level of accountability, and it comes in the same session where a lawmaker apologized for being drunk on the job while debating laws that will impact the rest of us for years to come. Drinking on duty is conduct that would result in decertification and removal for an elected sheriff […] This bill undermines local elections, creates unnecessary mistrust toward our state government, spits in the face of our democratic process, will result in a costly legal battle, and doesn’t solve any real problems facing Washingtonians while artificially creating new ones."

Questions were raised about the fate of SB 5974, as the legislative session enters its final days. Since the House amended the bill, it must go back to the Senate to agree with the changes.

If the House and Senate pass the same versions of the bill, it will be certified by legislative leaders and sent to the governor’s desk.

The other side:

There are other top proposals hearing arguments as the session nears its end.

Senate Bill 5880 would allow private laboratories to conduct toxicology testing for DUI cases. The goal is to reduce the large backlog at the Washington State Patrol toxicology laboratory.

House Bill 2168 would ban law enforcement from using overdose mapping data for criminal investigations, prosecution, warrant checks, or immigration enforcement against a person being treated.

Senate Bill 6003 would modify the 2025-2027 biennial capital budget, which pays for long-term projects like affordable housing, behavioral health, clean energy, and construction.

Senate Bill 5936 proposes several measures to combat human trafficking and protect victims. Measures include business liability, victim confidentiality, and visa support. The bill passed the Senate and is progressing through the House.

