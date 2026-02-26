WA Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon apologizes for drinking before House committee meeting

The Brief State Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon admitted he drank alcohol before a House Appropriations Committee meeting. He called it a "serious mistake for many reasons" and apologized in a statement to FOX 13 Seattle. It’s unclear whether the District 34 lawmaker will face disciplinary action with two weeks left in the legislative session.



Democratic state Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon is apologizing after admitting he drank alcohol before appearing at a House Appropriations Committee meeting.

What he's saying:

Fitzgibbon called it a quote, "serious mistake for many reasons."

During the meeting, Fitzgibbon addressed committee members while discussing the operating budget.

"I am grateful to all the members of this committee and all the members of the house for putting forward their ideas and putting forward that ... that ... the ... the operating budget that we put forward does not forget that the people we are working to represent, the people we are working to lift up and support ... don't always have a voice in this process," Fitzgibbon said.

Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon (TVW)

Fitzgibbon represents Washington’s 34th Legislative District, which includes West Seattle, White Center and parts of Burien.

In a statement sent to FOX 13, Fitzgibbon said in part: "Being impaired in that situation was harmful to my work and to my co-workers. This was a painful and embarrassing lesson, one I won’t forget, and I will not put myself and others in this situation again in the future. Again, I apologize."

What's next:

The incident comes with two weeks remaining in Washington’s 60-day legislative session.

It is unclear whether Fitzgibbon will face any disciplinary action.