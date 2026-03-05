WA bans on face coverings, ghost guns, nitrous oxide close to becoming law

The Brief Lawmakers passed HB 2242, which allows the state to issue vaccine recommendations and mandate insurance coverage independently of federal CDC guidance to ensure local flexibility. HB 2320 targets "ghost guns" by making it illegal to sell or transfer the digital computer codes used to 3D-print firearms, though critics argue this infringes on free speech. Additional legislation includes HB 2532, which criminalizes the recreational sale of nitrous oxide, and SB 5855, which would ban law enforcement from wearing face masks to increase transparency.



There are seven days left before this year’s legislative session is over.

FOX 13 Seattle has been tracking countless bills, but here are four pieces of legislation either on Governor Ferguson’s desk or on its way that passed both the House and Senate.

WA to break from federal vaccine recommendations

Big picture view:

The majority of Democrats want to pivot away from federal vaccine recommendations through HB 2242. The bill is sponsored by Democrat Dan Bronoske, who represents Western Pierce County. The request for the bill came from Gov. Bob Ferguson.

The bill authorizes the state Department of Health to issue vaccine recommendations without relying solely on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine committee.

It also aims to ensure access to those vaccines and require health plan coverage for them.

Supporters say the legislation gives Washington flexibility to make decisions on vaccine recommendations that they argue have been jeopardized by recent federal action.

Critics, however, say the bill could allow trade groups to influence those recommendations and further politicize vaccines.

The bill passed the House without any Republican support. In the Senate, seven Republicans joined Democrats to approve the measure.

Cracking down on ghost guns, 3D printing

Local perspective:

Lawmakers are also taking aim at ghost guns.

Ghost guns are already illegal in Washington, HB 2320 would go a step further by making the computer codes used to create them illegal as well. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Osman Salahuddin who represents East King County, would prohibit the sale or transfer of certain digital firearm manufacturing code.

Supporters argue that with 3D printers becoming more accessible and effective, downloading the blueprints accounts for about 99% of the work required to create a ghost gun.

But the bill drew pushback from members of the 3D printing community, who say the measure infringes on free speech and argue that simply possessing a code should not be considered a crime.

The legislation passed both the House and Senate on party-line votes.

Nitrous oxide abuse in WA

Another bill targets the abuse of nitrous oxide.

House Bill 2532, sponsored by Democrat Joe Timmons who represents Whatcom County, would make it a gross misdemeanor to sell, distribute or administer nitrous oxide for recreational use statewide.

The gas, often called whippets or laughing gas, can produce a quick high but also carries serious health risks.

The bill does not apply to legitimate uses of nitrous oxide, such as in dental offices or in food products like whipped cream.

The measure passed both chambers with unanimous support.

Unmasking federal agents

The majority party is moving forward with a bill that would ban law enforcement officers from wearing face coverings, with exceptions for undercover operations.

It’s the Democrats' way of pushing back on federal immigration enforcement practices and supporters say it’s needed for more transparency. The legislation would also open the door for civil lawsuits against government agencies.

Federal officials say immigration agents are under attack and need to conceal their identities for safety. They also argue the proposed law has no teeth because federal authority would override state law in the matter.

What's next:

Senate Bill 5855, sponsored by Seattle Democrat Javier Valdez, is expected to receive some changes before reaching Ferguson’s desk. The governor has already voiced support for the measure.

Lawmakers are still working to reconcile House and Senate versions of the ghost gun and nitrous oxide bills before it can clear final passage. The vaccine bill is already on Ferguson’s desk.

