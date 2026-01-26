Washington bill could outlaw selling nitrous oxide, 'whippets'

The Brief Washington lawmakers are considering a bill to ban retailers from selling nitrous oxide for recreational use. Supporters of House Bill 2532 say abuse of the substance, often called "whippets," is rising and can lead to serious injury or death. The proposal would not affect nitrous oxide used for medical or food preparation purposes, and its fate in the Legislature remains uncertain.



Lawmakers in Olympia want to ban retailers from selling any recreational device containing nitrous oxide, otherwise known as laughing gas or "whippets."

House Bill 2532, sponsored by Rep. Joe Timmons, would make it a gross misdemeanor for businesses caught selling nitrous oxide for recreational use.

Empty large size gas cannister of nitrous oxide / laughing gas lying on the street on 1st December 2023 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. It has been reported that these large cannisters, which are now illegal, are being used by young people in particul Expand

The bill cites the dangers that come with the use of the substance, with some testifying in support of the measure, saying cases of nitrous oxide abuse have gone up recently.

Local perspective:

Last year, Kylene Robertson was arrested for DUI three times in one week, with Pierce County deputies saying they found her in her car inhaling whippets.

Kylene Robertson's car crashed into a power box on Nov. 15, 2025. (Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Fircrest Police)

Also, last summer, dashcam video captured Zachary McReary taunting Seattle police officers during a chase. SPD said he even rammed into a fire engine and offered a whippet to a firefighter.

Zachary McCreary appears in court (left) for allegedly taunting Seattle police during a chase (right).

Documented effects of nitrous oxide include hallucinations and feelings of euphoria. Experts say it can also be deadly.

What they're saying:

During the bill's first public hearing Monday, one local woman gave emotional testimony on how she lost her young cousin this past summer to an overdose of nitrous oxide.

"He was working to become a contributing citizen of society. Like most 27 year olds, he was figuring his life out, and he apparently started using nitrous oxide recreationally. Our family had no idea. We had no idea this drug was available until this summer when we found out that he had gotten into multiple car accidents from using nitrous oxide while driving, and we had no idea he was using it, and buying it, and stockpiling it, and because it was so cheap and marketed to young people. I urge the committee to pass this bill. It's appalling that it's available, and killing kids, and so accessible, and we can very easily prevent this from happening to families like mine," said Hewan Teshome, a Washington resident.

There are exceptions to the regulation, as nitrous oxide for medical use and food preparation will not be impacted by HB 2532.

