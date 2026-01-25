Pierce County deputies shoot armed man in Parkland, WA

A man is dead following a shooting involving Pierce County deputies on Sunday morning. The shooting followed an altercation where the suspect injured another man and his dog in the Parkland area.

Timeline:

Around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 25, deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for help from a man who says someone stabbed him and his dog along 112th Street.

When law enforcement arrived, they say the suspect had fled on foot. While a hunt was underway to find the man, first responders transported the victim to the hospital and his dog to a nearby animal hospital.

FOX 13 News photo

While initially unable to find the man, a few hours later deputies reported a sighting of someone matching the description given to PCSO. When the deputies approached the man to talk to him, they reported the armed man advanced toward them. This is when PCSO says the responding deputies fired on the suspect.

What's next:

Though first aid was rendered at the scene, the suspect died at the hospital on Sunday, according to a release by the sheriff's office. The investigation remains ongoing and the PCFIT unit will be investigating the use of force in line with standard protocol for officer involved shootings.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Trump announces federal funding cuts for sanctuary cities and states, including WA

WSDOT estimates $40-50 million to repair Washington roads after historic flooding

Thurston County death investigation upgraded to homicide, suspect in custody

Gov. Ferguson calls for millionaires’ tax in State of the State address

Report reveals which Costco items can pay for the annual membership

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.