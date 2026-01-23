Video shows deputies rescuing mail truck driver after fiery crash in Tacoma, WA

The Brief PCSO released bodycam footage of deputies responding to a mail truck that caught fire after colliding with a sedan in Tacoma. The first deputy rescued the injured mail truck driver and, with the help from a bystander, tried to extinguish the flames. Both the mail truck driver and a back-seat passenger in the sedan were hospitalized in serious condition.



The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) released new bodycam video of deputies responding to a mail truck that caught fire after a crash earlier this month.

(Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

On Jan. 10, just after noon, deputies responded to reports of a mail truck on fire after colliding with a sedan near the corner of Park Avenue South and 106th Street South in Tacoma.

The first deputy to arrive at the scene saw the U.S. Postal Service truck driver injured and in danger due to the fire. The deputy immediately pulled him away from the burning truck before attempting to extinguish the flames with the help of a female bystander.

(Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said both the mail truck driver and the back-seat passenger of the sedan were injured and transported to nearby hospitals in serious condition.

The PCSO thanked Central Pierce Fire and the female bystander for their assistance.

(Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

What's next:

Further information about what led up to the crash is limited at this time.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

