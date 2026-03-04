Seattle weather: Scattered showers Wednesday, moderate pass snow

article

The Brief Scattered showers continue Wednesday, with snow levels dropping and several inches possible at Stevens and Snoqualmie passes. Avalanche danger remains considerable due to unstable snowpack; officials urge caution and avoiding steep slopes. Mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds are expected, with an unsettled pattern of showers lasting into the weekend.



Scattered showers continue Wednesday with snow levels slowly dropping to the higher passes. Several inches of snow are forecast this afternoon to tomorrow morning for the mountain passes.

Scattered showers continue Wednesday with snow levels slowly dropping to the higher passes.

Avalanche danger will be considerable through Wednesday as snowpack is unstable. Make sure to check the latest conditions before you head out and stay off steep slopes.

Travelers should prepare for 7 to 9 inches of snow and higher totals at higher elevations of the Cascade mountains. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Avalanche Danger will be considerable through Wednesday as snowpack is unstable.

Highs on Wednesday will be around seasonal average, reaching the low mid 50s again. We will see mostly cloudy skies and winds will be breezy at times through the afternoon.

Highs Wednesday will be around seasonal average, reaching the low mid 50s again. (FOX 13 Seattle)

An unsettled pattern continues through this week into the weekend with scattered showers and light mountain snow.

Seattle weather could even bring a brief rain-snow mix Monday night into Tuesday morning, but no lowland accumulation is expected. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle technology hub in limbo as federal rules threaten visa hiring pipeline

Family shot during WA domestic violence incident, suspect killed by police

‘Stuff of my worst nightmares’: Seattle Iranian American fears for family in Iran

2 injured, 1 arrested after rock thrower pelts cars in South Seattle

$130,000 in designer purses, jewelry stolen in Seattle burglary

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.