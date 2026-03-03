Seattle weather: Rain, mountain snow ramp up Wednesday

The Brief Meteorological Spring began March 1 for record-keeping purposes, while Astronomical Spring will arrive later this month during the equinox. A weather front arriving Tuesday night will bring increasing rain to the lowlands and mountain snow above 3,000 feet through Wednesday. An unsettled pattern will persist throughout the week, maintaining damp conditions and mountain snow chances as afternoon highs hover in the low 50s.



As we count down to the Astronomical Spring, you might be surprised to know a Meteorological Spring has already started. So what's the difference? Meteorological Spring starts on March 1 and runs through May.

This is when official NOAA records are kept for consistency. Astronomical Spring starts when the sun is positioned along the equator, so you end up with equal amounts of daylight and night hours, known as the equinox.

Meteorological Spring starts March 1st but astronomical Spring starts March 20th.

After an afternoon with near normal highs in the low 50s on Tuesday, our overnight lows will hover around the low to mid 50s into Wednesday morning.

Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s by early Wednesday morning.

What's next:

A front will slide through the region late Tuesday night and during the day on Wednesday, increasing rain chances in the lowlands and mountain snow beginning tonight. While the rain will generally be light this evening, it will increase in coverage late tonight.

A front will slide through the region with more showers developing behind it.

Damp days ahead with an unsettled weather pattern bringing more chances of rain. Along with lowland rain, we continue to see chances for mountain snow throughout the week as snow levels hover around 3000–5000 feet.

Damp days ahead with an unsettled weather pattern bringing more chances of rain.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Mom of man killed at Seattle garage calls for change following nearby shooting

Man stabbed to death in Covington, WA

3 US service members killed, 5 seriously wounded as strikes continue against Iran

Seattle’s ‘Summer of Soccer’: Sound Transit adding late-night service

Man arrested for deadly Bellevue, WA hit-and-run, found in Port Townsend

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.