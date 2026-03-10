WA House passes 'millionaires tax' after 24-hour debate session

The Brief The Washington House passed a controversial "millionaires tax" after a 24-hour session filled with intense debate. The bill would impose a 9.9% tax on income over $1 million to fund programs like free school meals and tax credits. Gov. Bob Ferguson previously said he will sign the revised measure, though the Senate must pass the bill before it heads to the governor's desk.



The Washington House of Representatives has passed the highly contested "millionaires tax" after a lengthy, intense debate that stretched over 24 hours.

House Republicans and Democrats debated and voted on multiple amendments from 5 p.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Tuesday before advancing the revised bill to the Senate.

What To Know:

The legislation calls for a 9.9% tax on income over $1 million for individuals or couples in a household. Lawmakers anticipate the measure will help address the state’s multi-billion dollar budget deficit, while also looking to ease financial pressure for working families and small business owners.

Gov. Bob Ferguson, who previously raised concerns about earlier versions of the bill, said he would sign the measure with new amendments that added affordability investments. Those include free school breakfast and lunch, expanded Working Families Tax Credit eligibility, sales tax exemptions on hygiene products, diapers and over-the-counter drugs, and more.

The other side:

However, Republicans argued the proposal is unconstitutional, warning it could easily be misinterpreted and expand beyond millionaires. To delay its passage, Republican representatives proposed 60 different amendments, requiring an oral roll call for each vote.

While Democrats are ready for the governor to sign off on the millionaires tax, Republicans say they intend to take this battle all the way to the courts.

What's next:

The bill has already passed the Senate, but because it underwent major changes in the House, it will now return to the Senate for approval before advancing to the governor's desk.

The 2026 Washington State Legislative Session is set to end March 12.

